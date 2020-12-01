Snow showers are expected to end this afternoon, with high pressure bringing fair, dry weather and slightly more moderate temperatures for Thursday and Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. West wind 11 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Friday: A chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of rain, turning to snow showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 34 degrees, and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.
Sunset: 4:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.