An unseasonably warm, dry weather pattern will continue through the weekend and into next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 41 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Monday: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Tuesday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Rain. High near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 68 degrees, and 5 p.m., 66 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.
Sunset: 5:02 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter.