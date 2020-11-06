An unseasonably warm, dry weather pattern will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 41 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Monday: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.

Tuesday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday: Rain. High near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 68 degrees, and 5 p.m., 66 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 5:02 p.m.

Moon: Last quarter.

Tags