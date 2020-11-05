Unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue to dominate the area through next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41 degrees.
Sunday: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 65 degrees, and 5 p.m., 63 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.
Sunset: 5:03 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 71 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.