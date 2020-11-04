High pressure will provide a dry, unseasonably warm stretch of weather for the area today.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 41 degrees; noon, 61 degrees, and 5 p.m., 60 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.
Sunset: 5:04 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 80 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.