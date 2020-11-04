High pressure will provide a dry, unseasonably warm stretch of weather for the area today.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 41 degrees; noon, 61 degrees, and 5 p.m., 60 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.

Sunset: 5:04 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 80 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

