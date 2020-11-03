A big warmup will accompany an extended stretch of dry weather which is expected to begin today and last through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 59 degrees, and 5 p.m., 57 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.
Sunset: 5:05 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 87 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.