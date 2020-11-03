A big warmup will accompany an extended stretch of dry weather which is expected to begin today and last through the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 59 degrees, and 5 p.m., 57 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Sunset: 5:05 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 87 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

