After a cold start to the week, temperatures will moderate today, followed by an extended stretch of warm, dry weather expected to last the rest of the week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. West wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 35 degrees. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 46 degrees, and 5 p.m., 47 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Sunset: 5:06 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

