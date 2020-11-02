After a cold start to the week, temperatures will moderate today, followed by an extended stretch of warm, dry weather expected to last the rest of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. West wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 35 degrees. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 46 degrees, and 5 p.m., 47 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.
Sunset: 5:06 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.