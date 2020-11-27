High pressure will build this weekend, bringing bright, clear weather which is expected to last until the beginning of next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27 degrees. West wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow night: Rain likely in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain. High near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Monday night: A chance of rain showers, turning to snow showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain in the early afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 43 degrees, and 5 p.m., 42 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:17 a.m.
Sunset: 4:47 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 97 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.