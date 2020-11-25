A ridge of high pressure will build into the area today, bringing cool, dry weather for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of rain in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 44 degrees; noon, 52 degrees, and 5 p.m., 54 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:15 a.m.
Sunset: 4:48 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 87 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.