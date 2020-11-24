A warm front today will lead to a brief mix of snow and rain, with periods of rain continuing through Thanksgiving day.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain in the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 50 degrees. Northeast wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain early in the evening, with showers overnight. Low around 41 degrees. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers, mainly in the morning. High near 56 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 46 degrees, and 5 p.m., 47 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.
Sunset: 4:48 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 80 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.