Increasing clouds and near-average temperatures are expected today before a warming trend is expected to begin tomorrow and peak on Thanksgiving day.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 miles-per-hour
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers, mainly in the evening. Low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 29 degrees; noon, 40 degrees, and 5 p.m., 40 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.
Sunset: 4:49 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 72 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.