Clear to partly cloudy skies and high pressure are expected to dominate the area today, with snow and showers possible tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow early in the morning, with rain likely beginning mid-morning. Cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain, early in the morning, followed by a chance of rain showers through midday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 44 degrees, and 5 p.m., 43 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.
Sunset: 4:50 p.m.
Moon: First quarter.