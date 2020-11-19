High pressure will sustain cooler, drier weather today and tomorrow, with showers possibly returning Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. West wind 7 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 55 degrees, and 5 p.m., 55 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.
Sunset: 4:51 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 33 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.