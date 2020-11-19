High pressure will sustain cooler, drier weather today and tomorrow, with showers possibly returning Sunday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. West wind 7 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 55 degrees, and 5 p.m., 55 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.

Sunset: 4:51 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 33 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

