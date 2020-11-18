Cool, dry weather is expected to last into the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 53 degrees, and 5 p.m., 52 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.

Sunset: 4:52 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 23 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

