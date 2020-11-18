Cool, dry weather is expected to last into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 53 degrees, and 5 p.m., 52 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.
Sunset: 4:52 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 23 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.