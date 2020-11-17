A seasonably cold and brisk weather pattern is expected to continue today before a warmup begins tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 22 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Light south wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 35 degrees, and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.
Sunset: 4:52 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 15 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.