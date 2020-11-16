Rain, flurries and scattered snow showers are expected today, with significant wind gusts possible.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Snow showers likely, turning to rain showers midmorning. High near 42 degrees. West wind 7 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Snow showers, mainly early in the day. Low around 24 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 39 degrees, and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.

Sunset: 4:53 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 7 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

