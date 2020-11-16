Rain, flurries and scattered snow showers are expected today, with significant wind gusts possible.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow showers likely, turning to rain showers midmorning. High near 42 degrees. West wind 7 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Snow showers, mainly early in the day. Low around 24 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 39 degrees, and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.
Sunset: 4:53 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 7 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.