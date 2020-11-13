Clear to partly cloudy skies and high pressure are expected to dominate the area today, with showers possible tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Showers. High near 55 degrees. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 44 degrees, and 5 p.m., 43 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.
Sunset: 4:55 p.m.
Moon: New moon.