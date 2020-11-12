High pressure will bring cooler, drier weather today, with showers possibly returning Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. West wind around 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. West wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 49 degrees, and 5 p.m., 48 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:00 a.m.
Sunset: 4:56 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 5 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.