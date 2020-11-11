Cooler and drier weather is expected to last into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. North wind around 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 51 degrees, and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.
Sunset: 4:57 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 11 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.