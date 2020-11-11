Cooler and drier weather is expected to last into the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. North wind around 6 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.

Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 51 degrees, and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Sunset: 4:57 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 11 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

