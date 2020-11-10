A beneficial soaking rainfall is expected today, followed by seasonably cooler, drier weather through the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain. High near 67 degrees. South wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Rain likely, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain early in the evening. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 66 degrees, and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.
Sunset: 4:58 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 19 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.