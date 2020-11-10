A beneficial soaking rainfall is expected today, followed by seasonably cooler, drier weather through the end of the week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Rain. High near 67 degrees. South wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Rain likely, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain early in the evening. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.

Saturday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 66 degrees, and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Sunset: 4:58 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 19 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

