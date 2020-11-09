Strong high pressure will remain today, with clear, unseasonably warm weather, before a slow-moving cold front pushes into the area tomorrow, bringing rain and a gradual cool off.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Showers, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Low around 55 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers. High near 68 degrees. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 66 degrees, and 5 p.m., 66 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.
Sunset: 4:59 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 29 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.