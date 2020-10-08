Mainly dry weather is expected as we head into the weekend, and temperatures will rebound to above normal.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. South wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Showers likely, mainly early in the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 61 degrees, and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:19 a.m.

Sunset: 6:42 p.m.

Moon: Last quarter.

