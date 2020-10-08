Mainly dry weather is expected as we head into the weekend, and temperatures will rebound to above normal.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. South wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Showers likely, mainly early in the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 61 degrees, and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:19 a.m.
Sunset: 6:42 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter.