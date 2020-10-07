Today is expected to be breezy and cool today, before temperatures rebound for a warm weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees. Light west wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 44 degrees; noon, 57 degrees, and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:20 a.m.
Sunset: 6:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 65 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.