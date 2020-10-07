Today is expected to be breezy and cool today, before temperatures rebound for a warm weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees. Light west wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees.

Sunday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 44 degrees; noon, 57 degrees, and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:20 a.m.

Sunset: 6:45 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 65 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

