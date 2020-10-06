A modest warming trend is expected to begin tomorrow and continue through Saturday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. West wind 9 to 17 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 65 degrees, and 5 p.m., 67 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:17 a.m.
Sunset: 6:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 74 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.