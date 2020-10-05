A slight warming trend is in store before a cold front sweeps the region tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 56 degrees, and 5 p.m., 64 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.
Sunset: 6:47 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 82 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.