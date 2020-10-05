A slight warming trend is in store before a cold front sweeps the region tomorrow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 56 degrees, and 5 p.m., 64 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.

Sunset: 6:47 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 82 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

