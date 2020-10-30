Today is expected to be a dry but cool day, followed by more rain showers and gusty winds tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees. South wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: A chance of snow showers in the morning, turning to rain showers midday. Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 28 degrees; noon, 42 degrees, and 5 p.m., 46 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:44 a.m.
Sunset: 6:10 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.