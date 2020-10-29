A pre-Halloween soaking is expected to continue today, followed by dry, seasonably cool weather Saturday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of rain, mainly early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light northwest wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday night: A chance of rain showers in the evening, before a chance of snow showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of snow showers in the morning, changing to rain midday. Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 38 degrees; noon, 42 degrees, and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:43 a.m.

Sunset: 6:11 p.m.

Moon: Full moon.

Tags