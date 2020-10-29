A pre-Halloween soaking is expected to continue today, followed by dry, seasonably cool weather Saturday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain, mainly early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light northwest wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night: A chance of rain showers in the evening, before a chance of snow showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of snow showers in the morning, changing to rain midday. Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 38 degrees; noon, 42 degrees, and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:43 a.m.
Sunset: 6:11 p.m.
Moon: Full moon.