High pressure will take over today, followed by low pressure bringing rain for tomorrow and early Monday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: A chance of rain, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: A chance of rain in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 54 degrees, and 5 p.m., 59 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.

Sunset: 6:51 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

