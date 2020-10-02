High pressure will take over today, followed by low pressure bringing rain for tomorrow and early Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: A chance of rain in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 54 degrees, and 5 p.m., 59 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.
Sunset: 6:51 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.