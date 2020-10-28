The remnants of Hurricane Zeta are expected to combine with a strong upper level system moving east, bringing drenching rain and the first snow of the season to central Pennsylvania today.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain. High near 50 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 33 degrees. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain and snow likely early in the morning, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. North wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. degrees Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 44 degrees; noon, 48 degrees, and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:42 a.m.
Sunset: 6:13 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.