The remnants of Hurricane Zeta are expected to combine with a strong upper level system moving east, bringing drenching rain and the first snow of the season to central Pennsylvania today.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Rain. High near 50 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Rain. Low around 33 degrees. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tomorrow: Rain and snow likely early in the morning, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. North wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. degrees Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 44 degrees; noon, 48 degrees, and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:42 a.m.

Sunset: 6:13 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags