Today is expected to be the warmest, driest day of the week before significantly cooler, rainier weather arrives tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain in the early hours of the morning. Increasing clouds, with a low around 42 degrees. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 49 degrees. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain. Low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Friday: Rain and snow early in the morning, then a chance of rain midday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 50 degrees, and 5 p.m., 56 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:41 a.m.
Sunset: 6:14 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 92 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.