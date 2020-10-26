A mostly cloudy and seasonably cool start to the week will turn decidedly wetter Thursday and Friday before drying out by the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of light rain, mainly later in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Rain and snow showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers midday. Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 50 degrees, and 5 p.m., 52 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 6:15 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 86 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.