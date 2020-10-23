Following a stretch of mild autumn days, expect a much cooler end to the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Northwest wind around 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Drizzle or light rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 53 degrees, and 5 p.m., 54 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.
Sunset: 6:19 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 60 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.