An unseasonably mild and mainly dry stretch of weather will continue today, followed by a cool down and showers overnight.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 58 degrees; noon, 67 degrees, and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.
Sunset: 6:21 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 49 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.