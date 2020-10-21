The current stretch of mild, above-average temperatures is expected to last into the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees.

Sunday night: A chance of showers late in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 67 degrees, and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.

Sunset: 6:22 p.m.

Moon: First quarter.

