The current stretch of mild, above-average temperatures is expected to last into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers late in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 67 degrees, and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.
Sunset: 6:22 p.m.
Moon: First quarter.