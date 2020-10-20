Periods of rain will continue today as we enter a mild stretch of above average temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 65 degrees, and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.
Sunset: 6:23 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 28 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.