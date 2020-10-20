Periods of rain will continue today as we enter a mild stretch of above average temperatures.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.

Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 65 degrees, and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.

Sunset: 6:23 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 28 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

