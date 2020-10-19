The temperature is expected to trend upwards as the rain drops off today, with well above average temperatures expected for Wednesday through Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain early in the morning, followed by a chance of light rain all day. High near 64 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 51 degrees; noon, 61 degrees, and 5 p.m., 64 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:31 a.m.
Sunset: 6:25 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 19 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.