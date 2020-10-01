A mainly dry, cool early-fall weather pattern will continue through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Light west wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 41 degrees; noon, 54 degrees, and 5 p.m., 58 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.
Sunset: 6:53 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.