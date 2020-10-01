A mainly dry, cool early-fall weather pattern will continue through the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Light west wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 41 degrees; noon, 54 degrees, and 5 p.m., 58 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.

Sunset: 6:53 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

