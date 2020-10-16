Following a stretch of mild autumn days, expect a much cooler and damp end to the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Widespread frost early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers in the early morning and late afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 48 degrees, and 5 p.m., 52 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:28 a.m.
Sunset: 6:29 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.