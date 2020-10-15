A slightly rainy morning is expected before dry, cool weather for this afternoon through Sunday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of light rain. Cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: A chance of sprinkles early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night:Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 44 degrees; noon, 50 degrees, and 5 p.m., 51 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:27 a.m.

Sunset: 6:31 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

