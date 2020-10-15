A slightly rainy morning is expected before dry, cool weather for this afternoon through Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of light rain. Cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A chance of sprinkles early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night:Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 44 degrees; noon, 50 degrees, and 5 p.m., 51 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:27 a.m.
Sunset: 6:31 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.