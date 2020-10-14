Temperatures will trend warmer today, followed by wet weather and a brief cool down tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly late in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly midday. Cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 67 degrees, and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:26 a.m.
Sunset: 6:32 p.m.
Moon: New moon.