Cloudy, cool, and wet conditions continue today.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, mainly early in the evening. High near 66 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 41 degrees. Light west wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers in the afternoon Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely, mainly early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 59 degrees, and 5 p.m., 64 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.
Sunset: 6:35 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 16 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.