High pressure will take over today, followed by the remnants of Hurricane Delta, which are expected to bring rain tomorrow and Monday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Southwest wind around 8 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Increasing clouds, with a low around 56 degrees West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 51 degrees; noon, 66 degrees, and 5 p.m., 72 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:20 a.m.

Sunset: 6:40 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 45 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

