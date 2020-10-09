High pressure will take over today, followed by the remnants of Hurricane Delta, which are expected to bring rain tomorrow and Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Southwest wind around 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Increasing clouds, with a low around 56 degrees West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 51 degrees; noon, 66 degrees, and 5 p.m., 72 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:20 a.m.
Sunset: 6:40 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 45 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.