Mostly dry, cool weather will dominate the next several days and stretch into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 59 degrees, and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.
Sunset: 6:55 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.