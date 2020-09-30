Mostly dry, cool weather will dominate the next several days and stretch into the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.

Sunday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 59 degrees, and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.

Sunset: 6:55 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

