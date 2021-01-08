Pleasant, dry weather is expected to continue through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 18 degrees; noon, 33 degrees, and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 5:04 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 17 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.