Pleasant, dry weather is expected to continue through the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 18 degrees; noon, 33 degrees, and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.

Sunset: 5:04 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 17 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

