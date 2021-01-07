The week’s tranquil weather, with near average temperatures and no precipitation, is expected to last through the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees. Light northeast wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 18 degrees; noon, 32 degrees, and 5 p.m., 33 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.

Sunset: 5:03 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 27 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

