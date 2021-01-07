The week’s tranquil weather, with near average temperatures and no precipitation, is expected to last through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees. Light northeast wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 18 degrees; noon, 32 degrees, and 5 p.m., 33 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 5:03 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 27 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.