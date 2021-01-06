The week is expected to end quietly, with relatively warm temperatures, calm winds, and no precipitation.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees. North wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. Light north wind.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 33 degrees, and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 5:02 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 33 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.