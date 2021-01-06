The week is expected to end quietly, with relatively warm temperatures, calm winds, and no precipitation.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees. North wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. Light north wind.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 33 degrees, and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.

Sunset: 5:02 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 33 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

