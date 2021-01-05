High pressure and overcast skies are expected to dominate the day.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees. North wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 35 degrees, and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.

Sunset: 5:01 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 49 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

