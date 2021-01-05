High pressure and overcast skies are expected to dominate the day.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees. North wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 35 degrees, and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 5:01 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 49 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.