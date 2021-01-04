Most of the coming week will be relatively benign, with little precipitation and warm temperatures.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of snow showers in the morning, turning to a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 35 degrees, and 5 p.m., 34 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.

Sunset: 5:00 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 60 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

