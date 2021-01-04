Most of the coming week will be relatively benign, with little precipitation and warm temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow showers in the morning, turning to a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 35 degrees, and 5 p.m., 34 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 5:00 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 60 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.