The week will come to a cold, breezy end today.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tomorrow night: Snow. Low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday night: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 17 degrees; noon, 26 degrees, and 5 p.m., 27 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:26 a.m.

Sunset: 5:29 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 97 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos