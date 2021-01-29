The week will come to a cold, breezy end today.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tomorrow night: Snow. Low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 17 degrees; noon, 26 degrees, and 5 p.m., 27 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:26 a.m.
Sunset: 5:29 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 97 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.