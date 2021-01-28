Brisk, cold conditions will prevail today, before a slight warming trend over the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23 degrees. Northwest wind 10 to 17 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees. Light northwest wind.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 16 degrees; noon, 21 degrees, and 5 p.m., 21 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:27 a.m.
Sunset: 5:27 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.