Cold, dry weather will dominate the next few days.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees. Northwest wind 10 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow: A chance of snow in the morning and early afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 24 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of snow after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 16 degrees; noon, 23 degrees, and 5 p.m., 21 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:28 a.m.

Sunset: 5:26 p.m.

Moon: Full moon.

