Cold, dry weather will dominate the next few days.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees. Northwest wind 10 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow in the morning and early afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 24 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of snow after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 16 degrees; noon, 23 degrees, and 5 p.m., 21 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:28 a.m.
Sunset: 5:26 p.m.
Moon: Full moon.